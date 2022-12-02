JOYCE MINNERVA (KOKAL)  MAKI

We are thankful for the life of our wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Joyce M. Maki died on November 25, 2022, at the age of 90.

Joyce was born January 17, 1932, to Martha (Kolari)and Tom Kilpela in Palo, MN. Martha married Anthony Kokal around 1943. Anthony adopted joyce and her brother Leonard. Joyce graduated from Eveleth High School, where she was active in 4H and home economics. She moved on to the University of MN Duluth and St. Mary’s Medical Technician school. While in college, she met her future husband, Robert M Maki. They were married in Eveleth on March 27, 1954, when Bob was home on leave from the Army.

She later joined him at Fort Benning, Georgia, where they lived off base until his discharge in January 1956. They returned to Ely to settle down. Joyce and Bob made their permanent home on Ely’s Chapman Street in 1959 and spent many joyous years summering at the cabin, built by Bob, on Fall Lake.

Joyce worked as a laboratory and x-ray technician at the Shipman Hospital, the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital, Dr. Edward Ciriacy Sr.‘s medical office and the Ely Medical Clinic/Duluth Clinic. After a few years of professional work, she devoted her time to raising her growing family, and was a excellent homemaker. She did return to full-time medical technician work in 1975 and retired in 1991.

Joyce tirelessly supported all of her children’s many activities and was a member of the Mother’s Auxiliary for Youth Activities; a Girl Scout Leader and a Cub Scout Leader. She was active in her community, participating in the local sewing club, Dance Club, Red Hat Society, and the Ladies of the Kaleva local chapter. She was also a member of the Women’s Benefit Society/NABA/Women’s Life (known to members as “the lodge”) until the time of her death. She was part of the Ely Marching Team serving as the chaplain for many years. She went on numerous lodge trips including Hawaii, Vancouver Island, San Antonio, TX, Minneapolis, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida. She and her daughters went on yearly of twice-yearly sightseeing (and shopping!) trips. These included travel to New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Door County, WI, the Amana Colonies of Iowa, Mackinac Island, New Glarus, WI, and frequent trips to venues and museums in MN.

Joyce was likely the oldest Finnish congregational member of Grace Lutheran Church, Ely, joining the church in 1953. She was active in church circles, the membership committee, and the Altar Guild. She served two terms on the church board.

Her creativity was on display through her sewing, knitting, quilting and seasonal crafting. She spent more than 20 years painting fine ceramics, perfecting the skill set of painting detailed faces. She also enjoyed reading, spending many hours with many books on her Kindle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Anthony Kokal, and her brother, Leonard Kokal.

Left to grieve is her husband of 68 years, Robert (Chick); children: Cheryl (Cal) Anderson, Charlene (Kenny) Harkins, Robert and Tracy (John Dybvig) Maki. Grandchildren: Karl, Liisa, and Siri Harkins, Andria LaFollette, Samantha (Mark) Buerkle, Matthew Maki, Evan, and Leo Dybvig; and great-grandson, Tate Buerkle.

Bob was told by Joyce that in her obituary she wanted it known that her children were her pride and joy.

The family would like to thank Essentia Hospice and the incredible, caring staff of Carefree Assisted Living in Ely.

Her memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Ely, on Friday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Grand Ely Lodge, at noon, including those who were unable to attend the morning service. The family invites all to celebrate Joyce’s 90+ years of Finnish “sisu” by attending one or both events. Donations may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church and/or Northwoods Partners in memory of her productive life.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.