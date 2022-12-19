Joyce Louise Johnson, 95, of Duluth, MN passed away on December 17, 2022, at Benedictine Health Center in Duluth. She was born on September 24, 1927 to Sam and Emma Jackson in Rice Lake Township and lived in Rice Lake until moving to Primrose Independent Living in 2013. Joyce graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1944 and married Henry O Johnson in 1946. Together they built a home near where she grew up and raised four beloved children. Joyce enjoyed reading, baking, playing Yahtzee, knitting striped mittens for her family and friends, helping at her daughter’s farm, and especially treasured family time together with her children and grandchildren. There was always a plate of cookies and a pot of coffee on if you happened to stop in.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 65 years Henry, her sister, Donna Albertson, who lived in Florida but still considered Minnesota home and spent many summers there, her daughter Gale Garberg, and son Mark Johnson.

She will be missed by her son Paul Johnson, daughter Dana Garberg, daughter-in-law Kathy Johnson, grandchildren Al (Teri) Johnson, Bryan Johnson, Tara Johnson Leuthard, Ben (Polly) Cashen, Bethany (Anthony) Gartin, Kjell Fromberg, and Emma Thompson. Joyce is also survived by nine great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 22nd with visitation at 2:00 and the service at 3:00 with a luncheon following the service at Minnesota Cremation Society at 4100 Grand Ave. Duluth MN 55807.

Instead of a monetary memorial, Joyce’s family suggests you spend time with your loved ones over this holiday season and have a cup of coffee with some cookies.