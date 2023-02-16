Joyce Kennebrook-Fleissner, 81, of Duluth, MN passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was born on August 23, 1941 in Detroit Michigan to Chester and Dorothy Kennebrook and graduated from Duluth Central High School.

Joyce married David Fleissner in Duluth on June 11, 2005. Joyce was employed by Goodwill Industries for 40 years, where her duties consisted of phone operator and accounting clerk. It was on an accounting project that she met David. In addition to the enjoyment that she received while working at Goodwill Industries, she loved her dog, Precious, whom David and her considered as their child!

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Dorothy Kennebrook, brother, Harvey Kennebrook (Betty); sister, Dorothy Poisson; niece, Karen Mahon (Johnny).

Joyce is survived by her husband David, her niece, Kim Armstrong (Bob); nephew, Jay Kennebrook (Kathy); great nephew, Jeremy Kennebrook, great nieces, Kirsten Metty and Brittany Armstrong; and several great grandnieces and great grand nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 22 at Lakeview Covenant Church, 1001 Jean Duluth Road, with a service at 11:00 AM, and a reception to follow. Arrangements by First Memorial Funeral Center.