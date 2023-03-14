Joyce K. Kozloski

Our sweet and loving mom, Joyce, left this world on March 10, 2023, surrounded by her family. Joyce was the best mom, grandma and great grandma that a family could ever hope for. She was selfless, caring and always up for an adventure. We all have so many special memories of fun times spent with her camping at McCarthy Beach State Park, the cabin on Martin Lake and her winter home in Mesa, Arizona. Joyce always had a project going, sewing outfits for her kids growing up, framed needlepoint, stained glass and macrame chairs. Our homes are filled with these reminders of her love. Mom enjoyed entertaining and hosted many happy hours for their friends. She also loved playing cards. She and Dad spent many evenings playing bridge with friends. Cribbage, Skipbo, Uno and Old Maid were favorites with her family.

Joyce was born on March 5, 1926, to Joseph and Anna Thul, the fourth of six children. She was raised in Victoria and Chaska, Minnesota. After high school, she worked as an X-ray technician at Abbot Hospital. She married her first love, Milton Chabot and together they raised five children. Our home was filled with love and fun. Mom and Dad loved Hawaii and enjoyed thirteen winters vacationing in the islands. They also toured Australia and New Zealand for six weeks. They bought the cabin on Martin Lake in 1972 and spent their summers enjoying the lake. Dad died unexpectedly in 1982 after thirty-six years of marriage. Joyce married Jim Kozloski in 1986 and they were married for 30 years. They enjoyed spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona and summers at Martin Lake.

Waiting to greet her in heaven are her parents, Joseph and Anna Thul; husbands, Milton Chabot and James Kozloski; sisters Antoinette (Ray) Schoen, Lorranine (Steve Polucha and Bill Jurney), and Delores (Bud) Splettstoeser; brother, Joe (Mary) Thul; brother-in-law, Don Cameron; son-in-law, Steve Swap; and many friends.

Mom loved her family wholeheartedly. Her family was her number one priority. Joyce is survived by her children, Juanita (Bill) Hofffman, Bradley (Linda) Chabot, Nancy (Denny) Nelson, Richard (Barb) Chabot , and Paula Swap; her grandchildren, Brent (Debbie) Hoffman, Kristin (Marc) Hoffman, Erin (Ryan) Antus, Kaylin Vinar, Mary Ellen (Ryan) Tungseth, John (Melissa) Chabot, Brooke (Kevin) Kintz, Shawn Nelson, Justin (Megan) Swap, Stephanie (Justin) Gower; and her great grandchildren, Marcus and Davis Hoffmann, Evan, Rosalie and Ellia Antus, Cullen, Luke and Blake Vinar, Milton and Nora Tungseth, Grant, Will and Carter Chabot, Cora and Carson Kintz, Alex and Elizabeth Swap, Austin and Keira Gower. Joyce will be missed forever by her loving family.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Suncrest and Evergreen Knoll for the good care they gave Mom In her final years.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 6, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Care with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. until the 12:00 Noon memorial service. Lunch will be served after the service. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care.