Joyce Jensen

Joyce (Berntsen) Jensen 93, passed away on February 12, 2023 in Puyallup Washington. She was the ninth child born to Tom and Martha Berntsen in Duluth, where the family became known as the Berntsen clan. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Warren Jensen and all her siblings except her brother Floyd Berntsen. She is also survived by her son Mark Jensen (Kari Wangensteen), daughter Kristin (Jensen) Niemi (Stanley), her grandchildren Sarah (Niemi) Bedlion (George), Brian Niemi (Fatma), William Jensen, and her great grandchildren Novella and Wesley Bedlion. Joyce, a registered nurse, was smart, caring and fun-loving. She loved nature and took every opportunity to get outside. She was a loving grandmother who made every visit with her grandchildren and great grandchildren fun. No matter the situation, Joyce lived intentionally. After Warren passed, she moved to California and then Washington to be closer to Kristin. When she moved to a new place and was asked how she liked it, she smiled and said “I’m learning to like it”. Her positive attitude helped her make new friends wherever she was. A private memorial service will be held in Puyallup, and burial in Duluth in Kenwood Lutheran Church Memorial Garden, which she helped create. Memorials are not necessary but she would like if you considered the MN ASPCA or charity of your choice.