Joyce Elaine (Anderson) Myhre

Joyce Elaine Myhre, 87, of Duluth, MN, passed away on November 20, 2022, at Hilltop Healthcare (Chris Jensen).

Joyce was born to Victor and Olga Anderson on August 6, 1935 in Duluth and attended Hermantown High School graduating in 1953. She married Howard Myhre in 1955. Joyce worked as a Retirement Specialist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superior National Forest, and received many certificates of merit for her work, retiring in 1991. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, altering clothing, and making Teddy bears. She also volunteered at Nopeming Nursing Home, Viewcrest Health Center, Lincoln Park Senior Center, and the South St. Louis County Fair Board, and was a member of Solway Senior Citizens, Monday Bunch, and the Proctor Moose Lodge.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents; and sisters, Dolores Paradise and Vicky O’Farrell.

Joyce is survived by her sisters, Jean (Howard) Quade and Mary (Mike) Koski; brother, Roger (Debbie) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation to be held at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery.

