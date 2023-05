Joy Keuten, 98, entered into God’s kingdom on April 28, 2023. Joy lived in Duluth with her husband, Alfred, for 71 years. She was a resident of Pharr, Texas for seven years.

Joy is survived by her children, Connie Selmser, Sally Mohr, Sue Stoneburner, Cindy Madill, Al Keuten and son-in-law James Madill, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.