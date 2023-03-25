Joshua James Parker was born in Duluth, MN on April 18, 1987. He passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2023 at the age of 35.

Josh graduated from Duluth East in 2005. From a young age he loved his sports. He played Little League baseball and hockey. He loved Nascar with his favorite driver Sterling Marlin. Josh had a love for “Dodge”, was a wrestling fan and avid Wild, Twins & Vikings fan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald & Joyce Barry, Raymond Parker, Lee Pfisthner, Bill & Diane Rybak, aunt Kathleen Davis, uncles Patrick Barry & Mike Parker, cousin Brandon Barry.

Josh is survived by his son Jacob, mother Christine Emma (Paul) Harney, father Randy (Debbie) Parker; step siblings Brian & Deb Harney, grandmother Eileen Pfisthner, many aunts, uncles and cousins, his dogs Stewie and Holly Barry, and his many friends in softball and dart leagues.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 5, at 3:00 pm at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave. Duluth, with a visitation at 2:00 pm