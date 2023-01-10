Joseph (Joe) S. Lyons

Passed away on January 6, 2023 in El Campo, Texas where he has resided for the 30+ years at the age of 72. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr and Marjorie Lyons, his sister, Peggy Carter, brother, Paul Jr, and his nephews, Michael Lyons and Jason Lyons. Survived by brother and sister-in-law, John and Alice Lyons of Maple Grove, MN, sister-in-law Mary Koivisto-Lyons of Duluth, brother-in-law, David Carter of Duluth, brother, Bill Lyons of St Peter, MN and sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Douglas Johnson of Lakeville, MN. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family memorial will be planned for later this year, in Duluth, MN.