After a brief illness, Joseph ‘Joe’ Ernest Makela, 67, died in his own home (per his wish) on June 3, 2023.

Joe was born in Duluth MN on February 25, 1956 to Eino and Maxine (Pierson) Makela. He grew up in the West End of Duluth and was a forever fan of his neighborhood drive-in restaurant, A and Dubs.

He was a member of the Denfeld High School class of 1974 and was known for toting fellow classmates around in his burnt orange pickup truck.

After attending Duluth Area Vocational and Technical School, Joe was employed as a welder for Reach All.

Moving on from his pick up, Joe became the proud owner and driver of a 1982 Camaro Z28. It’s fitting that listening to tunes from the 80’s was his preference for music. Watching sports on TV was a highlight for Joe, and he was entertained by following his home-state Minnesota Twins and the Vikings. He appreciated and enjoyed observing nature and the changes with each season.

After a life altering car accident as a young man, Joe faced daily challenges and strived for independent living. Through grit, resilience and determination he navigated physical restrictions and lived life on his terms.

On a daily basis, Joe leaned into his Finnish heritage and drew upon his inner ‘sisu.’ All who knew him will remember his kind, gentle spirit.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barb Olson.

He will be missed by his loving and trusty support and advocate team, Karen Mallory and Rory Johnson. Joe is survived by many extended family members.

A gathering in honor of Joe’s life will be held on Sunday, August 13, 12-2 p.m. at A & Dubs, 3131 West Third Street, Duluth, MN. Please bring a lawn chair.

Special thanks to Brenda Marshall and the Benedictine Health Care Center for their extensive caretaking and a shout out to Sandy and Syl Hantz, owners of A & Dubs.

To honor Joe’s life, donations may be made directly to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.