Joseph ‘Joe’ Ernest Makela

Published July 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM

After a brief illness, Joseph ‘Joe’ Ernest Makela, 67, died in his own home  (per his wish) on June 3, 2023.

Joe was born in Duluth MN on February 25, 1956 to Eino and Maxine  (Pierson) Makela. He grew up in the West End of Duluth and was a forever  fan of his neighborhood drive-in restaurant, A and Dubs.

He was a member of the Denfeld High School class of 1974 and was known  for toting fellow classmates around in his burnt orange pickup truck.

After attending Duluth Area Vocational and Technical School, Joe was  employed as a welder for Reach All.

Moving on from his pick up, Joe became the proud owner and driver of a  1982 Camaro Z28. It’s fitting that listening to tunes from the 80’s was his  preference for music. Watching sports on TV was a highlight for Joe, and he  was entertained by following his home-state Minnesota Twins and the  Vikings. He appreciated and enjoyed observing nature and the changes with  each season.

After a life altering car accident as a young man, Joe faced daily challenges  and strived for independent living. Through grit, resilience and  determination he navigated physical restrictions and lived life on his terms.

On a daily basis, Joe leaned into his Finnish heritage and drew upon his  inner ‘sisu.’ All who knew him will remember his kind, gentle spirit.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barb Olson.

He will be missed by his loving and trusty support and advocate team, Karen  Mallory and Rory Johnson. Joe is survived by many extended family  members.

A gathering in honor of Joe’s life will be held on Sunday, August 13, 12-2  p.m. at A & Dubs, 3131 West Third Street, Duluth, MN. Please bring a lawn  chair.

Special thanks to Brenda Marshall and the Benedictine Health Care Center  for their extensive caretaking and a shout out to Sandy and Syl Hantz,  owners of A & Dubs.

To honor Joe’s life, donations may be made directly to St. Jude’s Children  Hospital. 

