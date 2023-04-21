Joseph (Joe) Bodell, 92, of Duluth, MN passed away on April 13th, 2023 (13 years to the day after his brother Steve). Born November 28th, 1930 in Duluth, MN he was the was the son of Stephen and Hattie Bodell.

Joe worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad and as a locomotive engineer on the BNSF railroad for 46 years. He was a member of the VFW, Moose and the American Legion. He also served in the Army as a paratrooper and was stationed in Korea.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ann, son Scott, infant son James, grandson Doug and 11 siblings. He is survived by his son Mark (Hazel), Paul (Mary), Joe (Sheila), daughter Nan (Ron) Bodell-Moen, sister Mitzi, sisters-in-law Marilyn, Penny, Peggy, brother-in-law Chuck and grandchildren Linda, Wendy, Dan, Derek, Brandon, Samantha, Bryce, Lindsy, Scott, Baylor, Brekkon, Cadan, several great-grandchildren, his special friend Peggy and his favorite grand-dog Alice.

We would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Miller Dwan Palliative Care and Proctor Pizza. As Joe would often say, “Amen Brother”.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on April 29th, 2023 from 3-8 pm at the Elks Lodge (1503 Belknap St., Superior, WI). Guests are encouraged to bring a story, photos and memories to share.