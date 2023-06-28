Joseph Fabian Jacques, 87, of Duluth, MN passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born in Duluth, MN on August 7th, 1935 the son of Joseph & Aurora (Gelineau) Jacques.

Joe worked hard in life along with raising seven children. He spent lots of time with his family, always teaching his strength, kindness, and love along the way. He liked camping, fishing, and loved attending and watching sporting events, especially hockey.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, four sisters, and his beloved wife Joyce (Andrews) Jacques.

Joe is survived by his three daughters, and four sons. Jeffery (Margaret) Jacques, Michael Jacques (Jacquie), Sandra (David) Himmelspach, Todd Jacques (Kathy), Susie (Scott) Olson, Beth (Torrey) McGath & Robert (April) Jacques. 16 grandchildren, Sarah (Klein) & Samantha Jacques, John, Allison, & Danny Jacques, Joey & Jacqui (Onken) Himmelspach, Devin, Coty & Lake Jacques, Nichole & Cory Olson, Teah (Horak) & Doug Rosendahl, Luke & Jesse Jacques. 12 great-grandchildren. Many special nieces and nephews. Also, a dear friend Wanda and her two daughters Dawn & Joy.

A service will be held on Thursday, July 13th, 2023, at St. Michaels Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with an 11:00am Service, followed by a luncheon. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at a future date.

He will be forever missed.