Joseph Edward Mann, 49, of Duluth, passed away Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022, due to sudden, unexpected health complications.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1973, in Virginia, Minnesota to Robert Earl Mann and Lilian Ruth Oseland (Mann/Kuitunen). He grew up in Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota with his parents and sister, Angela Geary (Mann). He graduated from Mesabi East High School in Aurora, Minnesota and from Lake Superior College with a degree in Media Arts.

While at LSC, Joe volunteered at WDSE-TV. Employing his degree and broadcasting skills, he worked at several TV and radio stations in the Midwest before returning to WDSE WRPT in 1996 as Production Assistant and Floor Director. For more than 25 years Joe operated cameras and floor directed thousands of programs including Almanac North, Doctors on Call, Great Gardening and many other WDSE productions. In 2020 Joe was inducted into the Upper Midwest Emmy Silver Circle for his 25+ years of service to the television industry, a recognition that usually goes to on-air personalities in broadcasting.

Joe’s passion for history matched his passion for broadcasting. Over the last ten years he worked at the Superior Public Museums. He was a tour guide and provided maintenance at Fairlawn Mansion, the Old Firehouse and Police Museum. During this same time, he worked at Douglas County Historical Society, in Superior, as an Operations Assistant. Joe was also employed as a docent and provided maintenance at the Karepeles Manuscript Library, in Duluth.

Each of these employers agree. Listing their organization as an employer does not do justice to who Joe was on the job. They all agree that Joe was kind, engaged, knowledgeable, deeply passionate, incredibly dependable, and always took pride in his work. He will be deeply missed by all.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Mann, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his mother, Lilian Oseland (Mann/Kuitunen); stepfather, Thomas Oseland; sister, Angela (Paul) Geary; Nieces Heidi (Reed) Akins, Ashlie Jean Smith and Taylor Jean Sinner, and children; and many other relatives, friends, and co-workers.

Joe’s celebration of life will take place Thursday, January 5th, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes. Visitation is from 10 am to 11am, service at 11 am with a luncheon to follow.

Arrangements by Ziemer Moeglein Shatava Funeral Home.