Joseph C. Burbul 74, passed away at home in Sturgeon Lake, MN on January 4th, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was given the gift of life and now has to give it back.

Joe was born to Adam and Goldie (Norwich) Burbul of Duluth. Joe spent most of his life in Duluth, settling in Sturgeon Lake after his retirement as a mechanic at Minnesota Power.

Joe was an avid car enthusiast who spent numerous hours working on cars in his garage. There was nothing he couldn’t fix on any vehicle. This was his passion.

Joe will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and his compassion for animals. He will be truly missed. Joe was proceeded in death by both parents, and his brother Michael.

Joe is survived by his wife Deborah, children Ryan (Ashley), Destiny Nelson, Camie Gibson-Collins (Danny). Grandchildren Jacob, Morgan, Gabe, Maria, Zach, Dylan, Blaze, Piper, Rawnie, and Alissa. Brother David and sister Nancy Davidson, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Essentia Hospital Moose Lake, and St Mary’s hospice team in Duluth for their excellent care and kindness.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.