Joseph A. Kauchick

Joseph A. (Jody) Kauchick, 73, passed away on May 24, 2023 in hospice care in West Palm Beach, FL. Jody was born in Virginia, MN on September 4, 1948. He was a graduate of Gilbert High School and Bemidji State University.

Jody was the youngest person ever elected to the Gilbert City Council, taking office when he turned 21 in 1969. He taught school for the Virginia School District and the Environmental Learning Center while remaining active in politics. He joined the District staff of the late U.S. Congressman James L. Oberstar in 1974 and continued in that position until 1981, when he left federal service to enter the private sector.

For the remainder of his career, Jody worked primarily in the gaming industry, providing management expertise, operating support and marketing services to tribal and commercial clients in the U.S. and international locations.

Jody will be remembered most for his kindness and compassion, his quiet generosity and his wonderful sense of humor. He had an infectious laugh and was a consummate story teller. He loved sports, entertainment and helping others, especially kids.

Jody’s survivors include his brother, Cyril R. Kauchick, of West Palm Beach; his niece, Alexis Kauchick, of New York City; several cousins; and dozens of loving friends in every corner of the world. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Ann and Cyril Kauchick, Sr., and his nephew, Todd Kauchick.

Plans for a memorial and celebration of life are pending.