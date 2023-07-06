Josef Milleker

Josef Michael Milleker, age 46, of Duluth, MN passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet, MN. To sign an online registry please visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.

Josef was born on September 30, 1976, to August and Mary (Strasser) Milleker in Duluth. He was raised in Two Harbors, Minnesota and graduated from high school there before continuing his studies at Lake Superior College. He became employed at Essentia Health where he worked for over 23 years. Josef was united in marriage to Kara Peterson in November of 2001, and the couple raised three children. He had a passion for technology and enjoyed spending time playing video games and being outdoors. Josef was a quiet man who loved his family deeply.

He is survived by his children, Carter and Madison; step-daughter, Alexandra Peterson-Hanson; Kara; mother, Mary; parents-in-law, Thomas and Cynthia Peterson; sister, Kimberly Pruse; brothers-in-law, Kris (Jodi) Peterson and Kevin (Melissa) Peterson; and nieces and nephews, Bryanna (Cory) Salazar, Jordan Reeder, Karly (Levi) Peterson, Aaron Peterson, Curtis Peterson, and TJ Peterson; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, August, and grandparents.