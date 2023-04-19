Jon Walter Abraham

Jon W. Abraham (75) of Shoreview, Minnesota passed away on April 18, 2023. Jon is survived by his wife Paula and daughters, Mae (Bill) Petrangelo and Jo Abraham. He is also survived by grandchildren Jon, Joseph, Jack, and Ophelia. Jon was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and grew up in Cloquet, Minnesota, graduating from Cloquet High School in 1965. He attended St. Cloud State University and graduated with a degree in education. Jon served in the United States Armed Forces in Germany from 1971-72. He and Paula lived and raised their daughters in Chisholm, Minnesota. Jon was a teacher for 25 years and owned and operated Abraham Real Estate and Insurance Agency with Paula. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Announcement to follow.