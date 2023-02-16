John William Bergstrom, 87, formerly of Proctor, died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at The Villas in Robbinsdale. John was born on November 23, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to Enford and Edna (Lundquist) Bergstrom, graduated from Marshall High School in Minneapolis and enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving in Korea and Japan. After discharge he played baseball for St. Cloud State while earning a teaching degree. John married Mary Ellen Johnson in Minneapolis on December 22, 1962. John’s career started in Fall Creek and Berlin, WI then moving to Duluth and teaching History and Spanish over his 26 years at Denfeld High School where he was the head Baseball coach and assistant football coach for several years. John followed sports, including the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, along with his sons and grandchildren’s teams. He enjoyed traveling through several countries and was an exchange teacher in Argentina for one semester. John and Mary Ellen spent winters in Arizona and many summers at the cabin in Cotton relaxing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ellen; four brothers-in-law, Paul, Warren, Merlynn and Russell. John is survived by two sons, Randy Bergstrom of Crystal, MN and Bill (Shelly) Bergstrom of Superior, WI; sisters, Helen Sorensen of Shoreview, MN and Esther (Ken) Fish of Nampa, Idaho; a sister-in-law, Joanne Renford of Roseville, MN; three grandchildren, Britta (Fiancé, Morgen Moen), Annika Bergstrom (William Collicott) and Brock Bergstrom; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation 10 am until the 11 am funeral service Monday, February 27, 2023 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. Burial at Oneota Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard.