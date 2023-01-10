John Wayne Loiselle, age 82 died on January 7, 2023, surrounded by his family. John was a life-long resident of Duluth, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1959 where he was active in football and hockey. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy which gave him an opportunity to serve his country and explore many areas of the globe. He served until June 21, 1963. He married Joanie Dunsmore on September 5, 1964. They were married for 58 years and have four wonderful children. He was co-owner of Loiselle Liquor for 41 years. John was a loving husband, father and had a ferocious curiosity as well as an amazing ability to build or fix anything that needed it. John greatly enjoyed the deer shack left to him by his father-in-law. He spent many hours there hunting, playing cribbage, and visiting with family and friends. He loved his senior golf league, reading, listening to the violin, and giggling at silly life events. In his later years he so cherished his grandchildren spending time with them, supporting their athletic endeavors, and never gave up trying to beat them in cribbage or checkers.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Jane (Stireman) Loiselle; brother Joseph Jr and sister, Jannette Bayly.

John is survived by his wife Joanie; sons, Jack (Amanda Fleck), Ed (Holly), Pat (Beth) and daughter Ann (Jayson) Yapel; 9 grandchildren (Kelsey, Emilee, Logan, Ally, Matthew, Kate, Maddie, Mark and Grace) and 1 great-grandchild (Collin); brother Jim Loiselle; many nieces and nephews as well as cherished life-long friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday January 16, 2023, from 10:00AM until the 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. John’s Catholic Church. 4230 St. Johns Ave., Duluth, MN 55803. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Duluth. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555. In lieu of flowers please give to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 4503 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811 or to CHUM, 102 W. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55802, or your preferred food bank. Thank you.