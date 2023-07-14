John Wayne Lamprecht, 76, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away June 12, 2023. “Butch” was born in MN to John and Helen Lamprecht.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judith (Jakubek) and sisters Joandelle Ciurleo and Debbie Pekkarinen. He is survived by daughter, Adina (Rodney) Herrmann of Level Green, PA and granddaughters, Allison and Sydney Herrmann.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam war as a gunman on the 498th Dustoff medivac helicopter unit. He retired from UsAirways as a strategic planner and later from Pinellas County FL Bus Authority.

Butch enjoyed golfing and having a good laugh with family & friends.

Burial with military honors will be in PA at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on July 21st at 10:30 am.