John T. Brohman Sr., age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN died November 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

John and his twin brother, Joseph, were born to James Sr. and Eileen Brohman in 1951 in Grand Forks, ND. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1970. John and Cindy Grover were united in marriage on September 18, 1976, and they remained in Arbo Township. John retired from US Steel Keetac after 42 years of employment. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 2660 and the North Central Minnesota Farm and Antique Association. When he was able, John enjoyed his daily trips to the library, and he loved being Grandpa Daycare.

John was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Margaret; father-in-law, Richard Grover; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Brohman.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughters, Sonyia (Christopher) Roy of Ft. Mohave, AZ, Emily (Joseph) Benes of Hill City, MN; son, John Brohman Jr. of Grand Rapids; beloved grandson, Bentley Benes; sister, Cathi Harding; brothers, Mike, Joseph, Greg (Marcia), Rick (Liwei), Paul, James Jr., and Tony (Alicia) Brohman; mother-in-law, Lola Grover; and Cindy’s siblings, Martin (Mary), Ethel (Tom), Sally, Molly (Steve), Polly; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Pastor David Taplin will officiate.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.