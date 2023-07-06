John Stewart Clark of Duluth, 73, went home to be with the Lord on July 5th following a prolonged illness and hospitalization at St. Lukes Hospital. John grew up in Brooklyn Park, MN the son of John S. Clark & Dagny Braa Clark. He married Ann Forrest, and they had a son, also John S Clark.

John sailed on the Great Lakes for 37 years and always had a sea story to tell. When he retired, he became a tour guide on the Wm. A. Irvin to get a new audience for those stories. He found good friends on the sea and the Irvin.

John became a professional Santa and loved that role serving the Miller Hill Mall, many day cares, nursing homes, Animal Allies Adopt-a-Pet events, and private parties.

John was a proud Brother Master Mason of the Ionic Lodge #186, A.F. & A.M. Duluth, MN. He was an avid accordionist, baseball card collector and a wood carver.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dagny Clark, and infant twin brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; son John; sister Connie (Joseph) Brauer, sister-in-law Moira (Brenda Boogren) Forrest; nieces Brynna, Liberty, Jessie, and Anne.

John was visited regularly by good friends Denette and Bill, Lyle and Brenda, Vickie, Annette and Steve, our dear friends Ivan and Tina. The staff at St. Luke’s were wonderful thru out his months of illness. Thank you to Dr. Zachary Lundstrom and nurse Patty; Dr. Timothy Kleindschmidt, Dr. Jessica Krog-Breeuwer, Dr. Darin Ruanpeng, Dr. Michael Stellmacker, Dr. Anna Perelshteyn and the staff of the Wound Care Ostomy Clinic, Alan of Home Care, Marilyn, ICU staff and the fantastic staff of the 6 west cardiac care. You have all made a difference in our lives and we are grateful. Life is a precious gift from God.

Visitation will be held on Monday July 10, 2023, from 2PM until the 3PM Memorial Service in Trinity Lutheran Church, 1108 E. 8th St. Duluth, MN 55805. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, MN 55811. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.