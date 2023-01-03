John Owen Lally

Age 76

Of South St Paul, died December 30, 2022 of complications of Agent Orange. Born October 23, 1946 in Superior, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Hilda Lally of Superior and big brother, Bill Lally of Dallas, TX. Survived by his wife of 49 years Marcia Olson Lally; children Anne Lally (Chad) Rose of Lakeville and Chris Lally (Rhen) of Inver Grove Heights; grandchildren Bryanna Campbell, Billy Lally and Sophia Lally; and a close extended family of step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws; and many friends. John earned a BS and MS in History from UW Superior and an MBA from St Thomas. He also completed post-graduate studies at Hamline and U of M. John saw combat in Vietnam as a Platoon Sergeant with the 101st Airborne Division and earned a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal and Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He was subsequently recognized as a Distinguished Member of the Regiment for service to active duty and veterans. Following military service he was a college teacher and administrator and in executive agency leadership positions, receiving letters of commendation from three governors. He was also very active in the community serving four terms on the South Saint Paul school board. He was an avid history buff, strong supporter of the humanities, politically active, an active pistol shooter and a poet who published two volumes of verse. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH-WAKOTA RIDGE CAMPUS, 255 West Douglas Street, South St. Paul. Visitation Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at KANDT-TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8TH AVENUE North, South St. Paul and Visitation Thursday 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Private Family Interment. Memorials preferred to SSP Educational Foundation, 506th Airborne Infantry Association or University of Wisconsin- Superior John Lally Scholarship Fund. Arrangements with Kandt-Tetrick Funeral Home 651-455-5352