March 15, 1948 - April 15, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - John O’Neill Jr., 75, Duluth, Minn., died Saturday, April 15, in St. Luke’s Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth. A funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Duluth. Burial with full military honors will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw, Minn.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home.