John O Barnes

John Orville Barnes, 87 of San Diego, CA passed away the morning of Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at home. Memorial service for John will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Clairemont Christian Fellowship. Two interments will take place. A military interment at Miramar National Cemetery on August 7, 2023, and an interment September 15, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery in Mora, MN.

John was born in Minneapolis, MN to John T. and Helen Barens. John was a Lt. Commander in the US Navy and served our country for 23 years. He was a Grand Master at the Pacific Beach Masonic Lodge. John’s lifelong love for flying was evident every summer at Lake Vermilion in Minnesota. He would use his float plane to cruise the skies and take anyone up that wanted a ride.

John is preceded in death by his wife Lesley Barnes, his parents, and in-laws. He is survived by his wife Faye Barnes; his brother William (Janet) Barnes of Michigan; his sisters Jacqueline (Arnie) Voight of Minnesota, and Lucinda (Debra Wagner) Barnes of Arizona; his daughters Marcia (David) Rimlinger of Solana Beach, and Lynnae (Maresala) Milo of Clairemont; his step-sons Anthony (Lesa) Klancher of Alaska, and Joesph (Christina) Klancher of Minnesota; as well as eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family members.

Donations to place a plaque for John at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial may be sent via Venmo to @Maresalamilo or sent to the family.