Oct. 16, 1937 - Jan. 24, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - John M. Kulstad, 85, Sturgeon Lake, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Duluth.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home in Moose Lake, Minn. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. and a time of story sharing at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at Hope Lutheran Church in Moose Lake. A graveside interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, take a kid fishing, bring them somewhere special, or do something special for someone.

Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.