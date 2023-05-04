John Joseph Myers, 78, of Duluth, died Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Superior, WI as a result of a car accident. John was born on August 22, 1944 in Wadsworth, Ohio to Joseph J. and Catherine F. Myers. John lived in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth and worked as a heavy equipment operator. John had the “gift to gab”, was an avid pool player, attended car shows with his ‘69 Camaro’ and raced at Brainerd International Raceway. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob “Uncle Buzz” Myers; two sisters, Mary Craft and Peggy Taylor. John was a loving father to his two children, Patrick “Butch” (Rosemarie) Myers of Duluth and Sandra Jean Myers of Austin, TX; two grandchildren, Zaden Burns and Helena Myers; a sister, Patty (Myers) Washineski; a brother, Michael O’Cordan. A celebration of John’s life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in the Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. 3208 West 3rd Street. Duluth, Minnesota.