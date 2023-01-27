John “Jack” Joseph McRae, 88, of Duluth, MN, passed away at Essentia Health St. Mary’s on January 26, 2023.

Jack is survived by his wife, Therese; children, William (Nancy), Robert (Julee), Katherine (Nathan), and Patrick (Jonelle); 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to Essentia St. Mary’s ER and CVICU staff, who were exceptional in the care of Jack and compassion shown to family.

Visitation to be held at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1st at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 2410 Morris Thomas Rd, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Reception to follow at around 12:00 PM at the Proctor Moose Lodge, 415 3rd Ave. Burial at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy.

