John “Jack” H. Dahl

John “Jack” Harold Dahl, 88, of Cloquet, MN passed away Thursday June 1, 2023, at Community Memorial Hospital. He was born January 7, 1935, in Minneapolis, MN to Harold and Marlowe (Stewart) Dahl. John graduated from Carlton High School in 1954. He married the love of his life, Margery Olsen on August 30, 1958. He served in the Army National Guard. John enjoyed his many years working at Potlach where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Retirement was spent watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sport of choice, he was known as Grandpa to all the players on his grandchildren’s teams. John and Marge spent 42 years camping with many friends and family at the Cross Lake campground in “their spot”, site 90. John was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He had a passion for old John Deere Tractors and strictly drove Dodge Ram trucks. And always said see ya later alligator.

John was proceeded in death by his wife of 64 years Margie, whom he lovingly referred to as “Dizzy Lizzy”, parents, and siblings, James “Stewart” Dahl, Patricia Hohensee, and Mary Ellen Hebert. He is survived by his children, Denise (Pete) Hill of Cloquet, MN, John (Amy) Dahl of Carlton, MN, grandchildren Alexis Woods, Joshua Dahl, Kelsey Woods, Samantha (Matthew) Kohne; step-granddaughter Brittni Shelton; great-grandchildren Abigail, Adeline, and Thomas; step-great-grandchildren Aiden, Jase and Reed, sister Colleen Thorman, brother Steve Dahl, special niece Sandy (Jim) Frear and family, honorary bonus son Jeff Cartwright, numerous other loved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Community Memorial Hospital for the loving care he received while he was there.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. Memorial Service at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. Military Honors will b e presented by the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard, followed with a luncheon in the fellowship room. Inurnment will be at Old Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.