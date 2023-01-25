John “Jack” Bernard Wollack died in hospice care on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his residence in St. Therese of New Hope. He was 79 years old. Jack was born September 29, 1943 in Duluth, MN, the son of the late Bernard and Eleanor (Hodorff) Wollack.

Jack attended Crosier and St. Paul Seminary, graduating from St. Thomas College in 1966.

Jack spent many years as a teacher at Little Falls Community High School where he taught classes in Latin, English, and wilderness studies. He also coached boys’ tennis and girls’ swimming. As an educator and advocate for the environment, Jack was name Minnesota Conservation Teacher of the Year in 1991.

In 1963, Jack became a guide and later the director of Laketrails Base Camp on Oak Island, MN from 1976-1988. It was there that Jack met Jeanne McLeod, the woman to whom he would be married for 23 years. After retirement, Jack’s home was Birch Island in Lake of the Woods County for 24 years, a place he called paradise.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers James and Charles Wollack; and in-laws Al Eide, Jim Karasek, and Patricia Wollack. He is survived by his daughters Laura McLeod of Brooklyn Park, MN and Jill Wollack of Portland, OR; son Forrest and daughter-in-law Mika Wollack of Bloomington, MN; sisters Connie Eide, Bonnie Karasek, Linda (Ron) Bodell, Mary (Steve) Nightingale, and Kathy (Mike Moore) Wollack; and grandsons Quinlan and Sean McIntire.

A funeral for Jack will be held at 1 pm on April 22, 2023 at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Duluth, MN with a burial and luncheon to follow. A sharing of memories will begin at 12:45.