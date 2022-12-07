John “Jack” Arnold McLeod

Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Father-in law, Friend, One-of-a-Kind Legend. His motto in life, “This Life Ain’t Dress Rehearsal”- everyone he met knew it, he was full of life.

Jack McLeod, 89, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Reno, NV. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Susan; children, Lisa (Tom) Stephenson, James (Kelly) McLeod, Heather (Rob) Yowell and Scott (Nichole) McLeod; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.

Jack was born September 8, 1933, in Duluth, MN to parents John and Dorothy McLeod and had sisters, Nancy McLeod and Mary Sonnenburg. A graduate of Denfeld High School, Class of ’51, he spent his younger years in Duluth doing a wide range of exciting jobs like distributing Duluth newspapers before school, being a weigh master for the Iron Range coal, to becoming a YMCA counselor and selling fireworks on the side. With his eagerness to learn, he earned a BA in Business from University of Minnesota, and MBA in Investments from New York University.

Jack was successful in life due to his charisma, humor, passion for humanitarian causes and financial planning wisdom. He was a big fan of James Bond-007 and seemed to incorporate Bond skills in his occupation with risk, adventure, and achievement. His 50-year career was in investments as a stockbroker for various investment firms in Minnesota, Oregon, California, and Nevada, but his true gift was in creating experiences for all to enjoy. He was a worldwide traveler and made hands-on learning the quest for his children’s academia. “Train your Brain” was his daily comment to encourage reading, new environments, and growth to all.

Many would find him socializing in warm tropical areas or exotic regime countries either on land tours or via cruise ships. He coordinated multiple trips around the world with friends to share the experience of witnessing Gods wonders of the world. His passport had 26 stamps of his favorite city, Hong Kong, and numerous colorful stamps of European and Latin America countries as he liked food, culture, entertainment, and international hockey games.

Many knew him as “Generous Jack” from his genuine giving to help individuals or communities. His favorite charity was the Duluth YMCA’s Camp Miller at Sturgeon Lake, MN, where over the years he donated significant funding and time to the camp. Another charity he liked was the ‘The Masonic Children’s Clinic for Communication Disorders’ run by the Duluth Scottish Rite where he contributed to the fundraising and leadership development. Over the decades, he had a ‘pay it forward’ mindset for many and donated hours of advice and created learning opportunities for many business students at University of Reno, Nevada, and NYU. Other groups he belonged too and actively supported were the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard in Reno, the Sovereign Order of St. John Jerusalem (founded 1099) and the Reno Prospectors Club.

Jack’s proudest and greatest accomplishment was building a beautiful family with his wife, Suzy. Jack was surrounded by his children and grandkids for Thanksgiving 2022 at his favorite place, the Acapulco Princess hotel and enjoyed the sunsets, cribbage games, storytelling from the “Happy Hour” deck, and fine dining before passing away once returning to Reno, NV. Frank Sinatra’s song “I did it My Way” became the staple of Jack life - he did everything his way and had no regrets.

His burial will be at Forest Hill, in Duluth, MN and private ceremony in summer of 2023. In memory of Jack McLeod, please support the Nevada Food Pantry with your time or financial support.

