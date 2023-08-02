John Holte, 93, of Duluth, went home to the Lord on August 1, 2023 peacefully in his home.

John was born in Goodwich, MN to Nels and Caroline Holte on May 21, 1930. He went through 8th grade at Gnesen School and finished his GED in the while serving in the Army Air Corp. John served from ’47 - ‘56 and earned a multitude of metals and accolades including the Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal. He worked as a carpenter for Superwood for 36 years and enjoyed cutting trees and carving wood.

John met Nancy Tresise and they married in 1963. They had a beautiful family and cared for many foster children over 40+ years.

John was preceded in death by his son, Thomas; and his 11 siblings.

John is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy; children, Joel, Joy (Kip) Rankin, Michael (Tressa); grandchildren, Jesse, Nathan, Cody (Paige), Sara, Sarah, David Nels, Amber, Ross, Roy, Cora, Donald, Millennium, Ashley, Christian, and Nicholas; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 8th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery.

