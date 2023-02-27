John Gregory Bastian age 63 of Hermantown, died unexpectedly on February 24, 2023. He was born in St. Paul, MN to parents, Vincent & Mary (Powell) Bastian. John did everything in his life at 110%. Whether it was the way he treated everyone with equality and respect, or spending time outdoors; fishing, hunting, hiking, XC skiing, working out, or reading. Rainy Lake always held a special place in his heart. Through his deep faith and acceptance of the 12 steps, John was proud to celebrate 15 years of sobriety. He was active in the St. Raphael’s Knights of Columbus, Old Vermillion Trail, and was past president of The MN Forest Industries. In his working career, John was the manager of the Verso Paper Mill for many years. The employees there became his second family, and he worked tirelessly to keep the mill running for them.

Of all the things in his life, nothing meant more to him than his family. Recently retiring, John began working with his soulmate, Patty, running their new agricultural and flower farm.

John is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Barbara & Mary Bastian. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patty; children, Alicia, Suzanne & Robert Bastian; grandchildren, Caleb & Deliah; brother, Michael (Jane) Bastian; In-laws, Nancy (Randy) Travalia, Diane Forsythe (Craig), Ron (Janice) Mason, Tom Mason; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5779 Seville Rd, Hermantown, on Saturday, March 4, 2023 with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Raphael’s Knights of Columbus. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.