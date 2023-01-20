John Edward Sundberg age 96 of Duluth, MN Dear father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend passed away at home in Duluth, MN on January 16, 2023. He was born November 1, 1926 in Brainerd, MN to Edward and Sophie (Rivers) Sundberg.

He married Elaine Eldora (Isaacson) Sundberg on November 13, 1954. John was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine Eldora (Isaacson) Sundberg, parents Edward and Sophie (Rivers) Sundberg. Sisters, Esther (Norman) Homola, Dorothy Sundberg, Sigrid Edna Sundberg and Elizabeth (Fremont) Homola and brothers James David (Irene) Sundberg, Frederick Daniel Sundberg, infant brothers Carl and Paul and infant sister Alice. Son-in-law Fred Pedersen. Granddaughters: Rhiannon and Lael Sundberg. Great-grandchildren Joshua Homola, Erron Shiflet, Fynn Redinger, and Ollie Bellikka.

John is survived by daughters Karen Pedersen of New York Mills, MN, Sandra (Casey) Finley of Davenport, WA, Lily (Scott) Bellikka of LaCenter, WA, Linda (Joel) Bellika of Duluth, MN and Lisa Sundberg of Hopkins, MN. Sons Mark (Tina) Sundberg, John and Martin Sundberg all of Duluth, MN, Paul (Pamela) Sundberg of Norwood Young America, MN, and Joel (Lesley) Sundberg of Palmer, AK. Sister-in-law Seija Sundberg, Brother-in-law Carl Rivers, 40 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren and a host of Christian friends.

Services will be at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church at 5755 Ryan Road in Duluth, MN with viewing Friday January 20, 2023 at 6:00pm - 8:00pm and funeral service Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:00pm with viewing starting at 1:00pm before service. Interment in the Spring 2023 at 5755 Ryan Road Cemetery.