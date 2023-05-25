John David Lokke

John D. Lokke entered into life April 28, 1936, to his proud parents Lolita and Hiram Lokke and has now entered into rest May,24, 2023.

John was a Hermantown graduate and attended UMD. He was a charter member of their first KUMD radio station and followed his passion becoming a long time Twin Ports Radio personality.

John had a quick wit and humor with an enjoyable talent for entertaining others. However, his most important role in his life was that of being a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and grandpa.

John was a man of faith. He was a member of Elim Lutheran Church where he had taught Sunday School and very much enjoyed the fellowship of his Elim friends.

John is survived by his wife Becky of 39 years, his brother Bill, children; Judy Moran, Lisa (Jeff) Heuring, David (Alicia) Lokke, stepchildren; Kyle Radich, Kristine (Ryan) Thiede, niece; Christina (Eric) Guerra Lokke and his very special grandchildren; Lydia, Tessa, Casper, Caden, Fox, Faye, Kali, Kaden, and Nolan.

John often repeated a favorite quote, “It was a day like all days filled with events that alter and illuminate our lives and you were there.” Papa John was always there illuminating our lives with much comfort, joy, and love. In our hearts we will always treasure his memories and love forever and ever.

Thank you to North Shore Estates staff for being so caring with John and Moments Hospice for all their extra care and support too.

Visitation is on June 9, 2023, at 11:00a.m. and the memorial service following at 12:00 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church. Private family burial at Oneota Cemetary.