Oct. 18, 1943 - May 5, 2023

SUPERIOR, Wis. - John D. Hooker, 79, Superior, Wis., died Friday, May 5, in REM Centennial Home.

A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m., with a service of remembrance at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 11, at Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior. Gary Banker will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Superior. Military honors will be provided by Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435 Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home.