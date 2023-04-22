John Chisholm Kohlhaas, 87, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Benedictine Health Center on Thursday, April 20th, 2023. He was born on April 17th, 1936, to Margaret and Clayton Kohlhaas in Duluth, MN. He grew up in Duluth, graduating from East High School in 1954 and UMD in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Wallace, in 1958 and together they raised four sons.

John began his career working as a claims adjuster for Travelers Insurance in Duluth. From there, he joined a local insurance agency, Prindle Jones Company. He was a partner there until retiring in 2005. He was active in the Duluth Independent Insurance Agents Association, as well as in the Minnesota Independent Insurance Agents Association, serving on their board and as president from 1986-1987.

John was an active member of the Lakeside Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and deacon and singing in the church choir for many years. He loved his church family.

He was one of 12 charter members of the Harbortown Rotary Club and served as its president from 1987-1988.

Over the years, he and Marcia opened their home to several foreign exchange students.

While his boys were growing up, he spent many hours coaching their hockey teams and was active in the Duluth Hockey Association.

Summers were often spent at the family cabin at Chub Lake. His family loved traveling and they spent many memorable adventures in their pop-up camper. After their children grew up, he and Marcia continued to travel around the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Margaret Denissen, and his brother, Tony Kohlhaas. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, his four sons; Clayton (Teresa), David (Nancy), Matthew (Julie) and Daniel (Shelley), his 13 grandchildren; Ben (Rachael), Alex, Tim (Beckie), Anna (Dan), Jessa, Jordyn (Austin), Penelope, Madylan, Lily, Ethan, Tyler (Meaghan), Steven, and Jacob (Mya), as well as his 6 great-grandchildren; Jadyn, Isaac, Gracie, Kayden, Isa, Finland, and one on the way (due in August).

The family thanks the staff at BHC and St Croix Hospice for the loving care they provided.

John’s funeral service will be held at Lakeside Presbyterian Church (4430 McCulloch Street) in Duluth, MN on Saturday, April 29th. Visitation at 10:00am, service at 11:00am and a luncheon to follow.

Donations may be directed to Lakeside Presbyterian Church, Benedictine Health Center or St Croix Hospice. Arrangements provided by Dougherty Funeral Home.