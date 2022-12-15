John C. Miller, 72, of Waite Park, formerly Duluth, passed away December 11, 2022 from complications of cancer. John was born and raised in Duluth, graduating from Duluth Cathedral and then University of Minnesota, Duluth. John served honorably in the United States Navy aboard the USS Anchorage. He was a high school history teacher followed by an Insurance Adjuster for American Family Insurance until his retirement. John was a major sports fan. He started playing golf at age 13 and when he wasn’t playing, he was caddying at the local courses. He enjoyed playing basketball in high school and carried that passion through into officiating both basketball and football for over 35 years. He moved to Central MN in 2013. In his last few years, he was able to cross a few items off his bucket list. He enjoyed bus trips to Branson, Colorado, South Dakota, and various National Parks including Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon and Rocky Mountain. He loved being a grandpa and provided excellent babysitting and chauffer services for his granddaughters; even taking them on day trips to State Parks, the rodeo and of course, the Ultimate Sports Bar.

John is survived by his daughter Erin (Ryan) Ross and their daughters Ruby and Cheyanne of St. Joseph and his daughter Christal of Duluth. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn nearly 10 years to the day of his passing.

It was John’s firm request that family and friends gather to remember him at the St. Joseph American Legion while enjoying good food and beer. The gathering will be held on December 30, 2022, from 4pm -7pm.