John C. Hosler, a successful manufacturing executive, a tireless volunteer and a loving husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully in hospice care on July 7. He was 76.

Mr. Hosler was a former resident of Duluth and Hermantown who lived most recently in Jensen Beach, Florida. He served in several executive roles, including as president of Lake Superior Paper Industries in Duluth.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio, the only child of Merle and Anne Hosler. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from The Ohio State University in 1971 after serving in the Air Force in South Korea. He retained an encyclopedic memory for the gridiron exploits of his beloved Buckeyes.

His wife of 52 years, Mary (Jardel) Hosler, survives him, as well as his daughter, Gina (Hosler) Lamb, and her husband, William Lamb, of Jersey City, New Jersey; and his son, John D. Hosler, his wife, Holly Hosler, and their children, Gianna, Michael and Rocco Hosler, all of Kansas City, Kansas.

Mr. Hosler gave his time generously to numerous nonprofits, including Benedictine Health System and Lighthouse for the Blind. He was a colonel in the Lake Superior Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force.

Plans for a memorial service are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Hosler’s memory can be made to the Glioblastoma Research Organization, 2045 Biscayne Blvd. No. 189, Miami, FL 33137, or at gbmresearch.org.