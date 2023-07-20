John A. Cloutier

Arndt John Cloutier passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 14th, 2023. John was born in Rochester, MN December 17th, 1937. He was a disabled Marine Corp veteran. John worked at Diamond Tool in Duluth for 32 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. John was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Alva Cloutier and sister Diane Anderson (Roger). He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Peggy, his son Jon (Connie) and his brother Tom (Sandy). John had 4 granddaughters, 5 great grandchildren, and many great friends and neighbors. A visitation will be held at the Cremation Society of MN 4100 Grand Avenue, Duluth, MN on July 27th at 2:00, with a service at 3:00. A celebration of life will directly follow at Mr. D’s, Duluth, MN.