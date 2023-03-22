Joetta Marie Snow (Schuhart), age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Born 1934 in Belleville, IL, her deep love of nature and animals was developed and grew in the woods around Belleville, where she received love from Aunt Henrietta, Uncle Russell and Cousin Beverly. Studious and academically accomplished, she spent her early years working in Medical Technology.

Her life’s path lead to an Air Force family journey that brought many military base moves for Joetta, daughter Barbara and son Charlie, finally settling in Duluth, MN in 1969. Joetta had a strong faith in God that carried her through many trials of life. As a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church, lifelong friends were developed and enjoyed. Joetta furthered her education at the University of Minnesota, Duluth with a degree in Home Economics, leading to various positions with County Extension offices. Her love of sewing, needlepoint and knitting lead to her opening “The Sampler,” a needlework store in Duluth. Joetta finished her working career for IRS Taxpayer Services as well as volunteering in tax preparation for Seniors. In the fall of 2022, Joetta left Duluth and resided in Brooklyn Park, MN with close proximity to kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

A bit stubborn, fiercely independent, and forever resourceful, Joetta loved new houses to work on, a good project, an interesting recipe to practice and walks on Brighton beach. She greatly enjoyed admiring the beauty of her lovingly cultivated gardens and landscaping. Her many projects usually included a trip to Marshall Hardware for parts, and she loved chatting about all things Duluth with the wonderful staff.

Joetta had a passion for sending cards to celebrate life’s milestones, from the small to the significant. Cards were always on time and thoughtful, usually with an extra little gift inside. She was enamored with her birds and chipmunks, and the latter were known for sneaking into the house and setting up temporary residence. Extended family often joined Joetta in Duluth for visits and would always be greeted by the wonderful aroma of baked goods, and perhaps even a roast chicken or spaghetti and meatballs. Joetta instilled a love of cooking and creativity in the kitchen with children Barb and Charlie, who later in life cooked for Joetta, which she adored. The holiday season was especially special to Joetta and she loved everything Christmas: decorating, baking cookies, exchanging presents, and the gathering of family to celebrate.

Joetta was deeply loved and remains in the hearts of daughter Barbara (Jeffrey) Gagnon, son Charlie (An) Snow, grandchildren Zachary (Heather) Gagnon, Ellie (Justin) Milan, and Griffin Snow, great-grandchildren Nora and Ruth, sister Kay Richardson, brother Edward Harjehausen, nieces and cousin Beverly Braeske (Schuhart).

Joetta was preceded in death by her beloved sister Judith Lee Schafer and her “adopted” sister Jill Christie.

We share deep gratitude for the exceptional hospice care and dignity that Donna Perron of ARK on the River in Anoka, MN and the North Memorial Hospice team provided to Joetta.

A Celebration of Life will be held late Spring 2023 at Lakeside Presbyterian Church, Duluth, MN. More details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Animal Allies of Duluth, MN.

https://www.animalallies.net/donate