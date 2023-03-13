Joel Thomas Mitchell Bamford of Duluth, Minnesota, USA.

We are heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of our dear Poppi, “the Best Dad in the Whole World”. Deeply beloved father, grandfather, husband, neighbor and dermatologist, Joel T. M. Bamford passed away very peacefully in the grateful presence of his two daughters, Sarah Bamford Seidelmann and Maria Bamford at Solvay Hospice house where he and his departed wife Marilynn been strong supporters of its building campaign March 10th from complications due to COVID. Joel wished to express his experience in his life with the following words:

“Life is the opportunity, thought and action are the substance. Joy is a bonus.”

Dr. Joel lived up to his words from his boyhood “Cookie Club”, self-started at the age of 6 to join 6 year olds, their mothers and cookies in his neighborhood, to his over 30 years of service at the Duluth Clinic.

Dr. Bamford was born 6 May 1941 in NYC, NY to Dr. Thomas Edwin Bamford (Neruologist and Psychiatrist) and Fannie Lee Raup, RN (Psychiatric Registered Nurse) at Columbia P and S where his parents met and worked.

He attended Bronxville public school, Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University BS and MD (seven year program for college/medicine), A Navy veteran, he spent Two and one half years with the George Washington submarine.

One of his proudest achievements was his over 60 year marriage to the “love of his life and best decision he ever made”, Marilynn Halverson Bamford that began on their wedding day, December 23, 1965. His two “progeny” and daughters with Marilynn, Sarah and Maria welcomed Joel’s courageous 2nd chance at love that he developed in his final years with delightful girlfriend and dear friend of the family, Mary Eckman.

Throughout his over 60 years in Duluth, Joel loved this community and participated as a volunteer and renaissance enthuasiast in many communities within the city. He mentored a boy with an absent father for several years, taught ESL one-on-one to Hmong refugees, acted in several Playhouse productions, served on Men as Peacekeepers and represented congregants on the St. Paul’s episcopal church vestry. Always willing to be an amateur, he sewed, baked, played the guitar and piano and even gave stand-up comedy a go when his daughter needed a last minute opener. A favorite quote of his was by Golda Meir; “Don’t be so humble, you’re not that great”. He was always game to give something new a shot and often spearheaded slightly elliptical ideas, such as the first world congress of trampoline jogging, Dr. Bamford “no soap” (bars of wood to place in your soap dish so you could avoid the menacing skin-drying effect of actual soap) and the jerry-rigged bed seat belt that keeps people who have night terrors in their beds at night.

He adored sailing and as death approached, Dr. Bamford looked upwards and said with awed enthusiasm “It’s a perfect day to sail, there’s a wonderful breeze”. Always curious throughout his life and a scientist at heart, he researched new treatments for Roseacea, volunteered as a general physician in South and Central American communities.

He thought he might be most remembered by his sweet, “telegraphic” communication, where “you assume others are thinking as fast and understand what you propose to say” and poetical manner in writing and emails. His West Kent Alley Snowblowers Association (co-founded by Joel), loved to try to translate what his text messages might mean. (He usually wanted to make + share cookies with them!) He always felt concerned he was not as intuitive as he wished.

Joel is pre-deceased by his sister, Julie Anne Matheson (originally Jo Lee Bamford). Surviving Joel are his 2 daughters Sarah Townsend Bamford Seidelmann and Maria Bamford, his two sons in law Dr. Mark Seidelmann and Scott Marvel Cassidy and four grandchildren George, Katherine, Josephine and Charlie Seidelmann.

Our beloved dad often volunteered for CHUM- making sandwiches and being a greeter in the drop-in center- and we ask that, in lieu of flowers, any donations in his name be made to www.chumduluth.org. 125 N First Ave West Duluth, MN 55802

Services will be Saturday March 18th 11 am at St Paul’s Episcopal church. There will be a visitation at 10 am just before the service with a luncheon to follow.

Joel’s wish was to end his obit with the following words about happiness, optimism and connection:

“Any one of us can be a rainbow in somebody’s clouds.” - Maya An