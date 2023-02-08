Joanne Marie Rodgers, 78 of Surprise, Arizona passed away on Monday, February 6 at her home surrounded by loving family. She was born on November 27, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to Charles and Harriette Wilson and spent her youth in Duluth, Minnesota, which kindled a lifelong passion for nature and the outdoors. She graduated from Duluth East in 1962 and attended Illinois State University and St. Cloud State University. She raised her family in St. Cloud, MN with her husband Bill and recently celebrated 53 years or marriage. Joanne was a talented decorator who always made her home a warm, loving, and wonderful place for her family and friends. She enjoyed her retirement years by spending as much time as possible outdoors at her home on Pelican Lake, Breezy Point, MN and later in Northfield, MN. Joanne’s inner nature was to keep going and be strong, determined and in control…and that she was to the very end.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Rodgers; her son, Rick Rodgers (Debora) of Tucson AZ and Durango CO, her daughter, Chrystine Haferman (Tim) of Zumbrota, MN; and grandsons, Cole and Grant Haferman. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother Merle.

She returns to her beloved Duluth for a graveside service and burial at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.