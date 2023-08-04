Joanne Mae Kusch

Joanne Mae (Gruba) Kusch passed away on July 31, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital. She was 92, born on November 25, 1930, in Duluth, the only child to Clayton and Anna (Couture) Gruba. She was a proud graduate of Proctor High School, class of 1948.

On September 17, 1955, Joanne married Marvin Robert Kusch; they were married for 60 years. You could always find Marvin and Joanne out on their Saturday night date enjoying great food. A Canadian Club Whiskey/Club Soda with a twist of lemon held in her hand Joanne loved her friends. In their earlier years you would also find them on the dance floor. Joanne was involved with the Pike Lake Sewing Club for over 60 years. (I don’t think they ever sewed!) The group gathered regularly for luncheons, laughter and the annual Christmas party.

She was a very caring person and was always willing to help out, especially if it involved cooking. Joanne was famous for her boiled frosting brownies, BBQ ribs, along with her homemade baked beans. She had many interests including baking, gardening, and shopping.

Joanne attended business school and proudly graduated with a bookkeeping degree. She put that to use working in the accounts payable/receivables area at many local companies such as JayEn, Inc. and most recently at Marshall Hardware and Gallery Dental. Joanne was very proud that she still had ALL of her own teeth; she deeply loved her Gallery Dental family and always looked forward to her visits.

Although Joanne loved her work, her greatest treasure was her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were especially dear to her. One time, when the great-grands were playing at Joanne’s and using coloring books, they said “Grandma - you just need to color between the lines.”

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Marvin. Joanne is survived by her children, Clayton (Valerie) of Saginaw, and Kathi (Steve) Marshall of Caribou Lake. She is also survived by grandchildren Jennifer (Anthony) Alecci, Jacqueline (Dr. Gregg) Martyak, Alex (Kiesha) Kusch, Corbin (Katie) Ringsred, Hailey Marshall (Cole Lower,), Mychala “KK” Marshall (Tracy Carey) and Jon Marshall (Mason Braasch), and great-grandchildren Mason, Evelyn, Quinn and Nolan Alecci, Jocelyn and Charlotte Kusch, Parker and Liam Lower, and sisters-in-law Mary Ann Lawrence (Mary Ann was like a sister to Joanne) and Bernice (Richard) Siddell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 1023, Twig, MN 55791-1023, or Project Joy at CHUM, 102 W. 2nd St., Duluth, MN 55802-2017

Visitation starts at 10 am followed by the 11 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5779 Seville Rd., Duluth, MN 55811. Food and fellowship to follow. Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Park.