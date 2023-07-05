Joanne F Spragg, age 85 passed away in Duluth MN on July 4th, 2023. Joanne was born on June 26th, 1938, in Eveleth, Mn to Vincent A and Florence Mattei.

Joanne went to Leonidas Elementary and Eveleth High School. She married Harold I Spragg on June 2nd, 1956. Joanne was a homemaker where she enjoyed being an amazing cook and baker. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents Vincent A and Florence Mattei and her husband Harold Spragg.

She is survived by her daughters; Vicki (Tim) Block, Lori (Glen) MacInnes, granddaughters; Brita MacInnes, Brooke MacInnes (Kunal Garde) and dear friend Gloria Lavato.

As with Joanne’s wishes there will be no services

The family would like to thank St Luke’s Hospice for the exceptional care for Joanne and her family.