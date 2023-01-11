JoAnn Fairbanks, 86, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth. JoAnn was born on March 7, 1936 to Beatrice and Joseph Herring. In life, JoAnn was a remarkable business woman; after graduating from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a degree in accounting, JoAnn went on to own several local businesses across Duluth. She maintained her father’s Golden Retriever breeding business, “Harbor City Kennels,” and, in 1987, expanded it into a successful pet boarding kennel which she operated until 2022. JoAnn loved dogs and dedicated her life’s work to improving the Golden Retriever breed through her Harbor City Golden breeding program. She leaves a legacy of quality retrievers whose company many of us continue to enjoy. She is survived by her children, Craig of Duluth, LeaAnn (Michael) of Minneapolis, and Steve (Deidre) of Duluth; and her grandchildren, Sam, Joe (Madison), Ethan, Maya, Maeve, and Anne. She began her next journey peacefully and in the presence of friends and family. A memorial service will be held later this year. Visit Dougherty Funeral Home website for updated details. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Louis County Search and Rescue Canine Unit.