Joan Esther Carlson, 90, of Hermantown, MN passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. She was born on June 23, 1932 in Duluth to Harold “Darb” and Leona Bellingham, and graduated from Cloquet High School in 1950.

Joan married George Carlson in Cloquet on September 5, 1953 and together they had six children. She graduated from St. Scholastica with a nursing degree in 1954 and was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. Joan adored family and enjoyed fishing and gardening with George and both were fortunate to be able to share 30 years together after George’s retirement in 1990.

Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2020; both parents; and sisters, Dede Parenteau and Bobby Ostoff.

Joan is survived her six children, Steve (Kay) Carlson, Ann (Dan) Mini, Dan (Pam) Carlson, Greg (Michele) Carlson, David Carlson and Sue (Mark) Wasbotten; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Herb (Mary Lou) Bellingham; sister, Jean Newton; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 20th at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5779 Seville Rd, with Mass at 11:00 AM and a reception to follow in the basement of the church.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com