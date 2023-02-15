Joan Elizabeth More age 75, died February 9, 2023, in Duluth.

Joanie was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Jean More; sister Patricia Blanch; and niece Pam Ree.

She is survived by her husband Roger B. Day of Duluth; brother Bob More and nieces Amy and Lisa of Oregon; sister Martha More of Robbinsdale; nephew Scott Ree of Plymouth, and grandnieces Kjirsten of Boston; and Katrin of New York; and her many friends in the Twin Cities and Duluth.

Joanie was a graduate of Willmar High School and the U of M. She was a long time Hennepin County employee. She lived the past seven years in Duluth. She fought mightily against cancer for two years. Joan was sustained by her loved ones. . .and her love of reading. She was kind and she had moxie.