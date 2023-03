Joan C. Lynch

Loving Mom, Grandma & Great-Grandma, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald; parents, Donald & Bernice Payment; brother, Donald Payment. Survived by children, Denise Snyder, Mark (Barb Pribyl), Ann (Steve) Glienke, Katy (Patrick) Stojevich; grandchildren, Melissa, Mathew (Morgan), Zachary (Savanna), Wyatt, Logan (Danika), Nathan; 3 great-grandchildren. Private interment at Park Hill Cemetery, Duluth.

