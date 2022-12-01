Jimmie Lee Doss

11/28/1936 - 11/09/2022

Jimmie Lee “Jim” Doss, 85, passed away November 9, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska from congestive heart failure. His family moved to Duluth, Minnesota from Coffeyville, Kansas when Jim was 10 years old. He graduated from East High in 1954, attended the University Minnesota Duluth for 3 years but dropped out to earn tuition money and received a draft notice. He joined the US Navy serving from 1956 to 1958. After his honorary discharge, he left Duluth to follow 2 classmates Bob Wilkie and Ernie Jaap to Anchorage in 1959. It was his goal to work that summer to earn enough money to finish at UMD, but instead, Alaska became his forever home. He began a career in real estate in 1970, raised two children, Steven and Cynthia was passionate about softball and golf. As a young man, he was a two time Master Councilor of DeMolay. He ahieved the RE/MAX Hall of Fame and was a member of Pioneers of Alaska. Jim is predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Jean Conover Doss, and his special little fur pals Lucy and Abby, beloved Cairn Terriers, purchased in Duluth. He is survived by his current wife, Gerene Tuttle, son and daughter, two stepsons, and eight grandchildren.